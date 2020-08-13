Nick Wright reacts to Giannis' Bucks' Game 2 win vs Magic last night, Milwaukee still needs improvement

Nick Wright speaks on the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 2 win over the Orlando Magic last night in the NBA playoffs.

Despite the Bucks bouncing back to tie the series at 1-1, Giannis and the team still have a great deal of improvements to make if they want a run at the title.

They need to win with a smackdown to show there's no struggle.