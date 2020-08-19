Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thai student protests: Minister meets organisers

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Thai student protests: Minister meets organisers

Thai student protests: Minister meets organisers

The minister says he and others in the government are willing to continue discussions with the protesters.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bii_victor

Green Dailies Thai student protests: Minister meets organisers | Thailand News https://t.co/ezQYWVbK8x 25 minutes ago

zlabiz

Zla Official Thai student protests: Minister meets organisers 49 minutes ago

hamaratimes

hamaratimes Thai student protests: Minister meets organisers | Thailand Newshttps://hamaratimes.com/thai-student-protests-minis… https://t.co/Gvd6PwMys8 50 minutes ago

papmuti

ปาปมุติ .III. RT @erich_parpart: "#Thailand’s Minister of Education, Nataphol Teepsuwan, said that Thai student protesters can be arrested inside schools… 3 days ago

erich_parpart

Erich Parpart "#Thailand’s Minister of Education, Nataphol Teepsuwan, said that Thai student protesters can be arrested inside sc… https://t.co/UjdPMYjp7q 4 days ago

realJoergW

J.W. RT @davidbrunnstrom: There were cheers for student calls to curb the monarchy’s powers - once a taboo subject - as well as demands for the… 5 days ago

davidbrunnstrom

David Brunnstrom There were cheers for student calls to curb the monarchy’s powers - once a taboo subject - as well as demands for t… https://t.co/cVUlUS1ZrJ 5 days ago

base_thai

Asia-News-De #Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that the Government will not take a heavy-handed approach d… https://t.co/jEZeSpDne3 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters clash with police as Thai politician pushes through crowds at student rally [Video]

Protesters clash with police as Thai politician pushes through crowds at student rally

There were angry scenes as protesters clashed with police when the Thai Education Minister confronted a student rally today (August 19). Hundreds of High School pupils staged a sit down protest..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:30Published