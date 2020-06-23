Shelter Spotlight! Humane Society of South Mississippi Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 6 minutes ago Shelter Spotlight! Humane Society of South Mississippi In today’s Shelter Spotlight from the Humane Society of South Mississippi, Kahlua is a short and squatty one-year-old American Bulldog/boxer mix. She is sweet as can be and walks like a lady on a leash. She has shown a good temperament around kids, is heartworm negative, and has already been spayed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - in today's shelter spotlight- from the humane - society of south mississippi, - kahlua is a short and squatty, - year old, american bulldog/boxe- mix. She is sweet - as can be and walks like a lady- - - - on a leash. She has shown a goo- temperament around kids, is - heartworm - negative, and has already been- spayed! - boeing is a 3 year old domestic- shorthair cat with the cutest - bobtail you ever did see. He- loves being brushed and soothed- when you rub his head, but- would prefer to keep all four - paws on - the ground rather than being- held. He has been - neutered and can go home the- same day he is adopted, - maxwell is a one year old mcnab- herding dog/mix.- maxwell is fully housebroken, - walks well on a leash, is - heartworm negative, and already- neutered. - tess is anything but average...- she is spectacular. - this kitten is an absolute- rockstar who spends her day - at the shelter pawing at all of- the staff, volunteers, and- customers through





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Pet of the Week: Jericho needs a loving home



We are starting to spotlight shelter pets in need for our annual ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign that will take place Saturday, August 29th at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. Credit: WXXV Published 2 days ago HSSM set up drive-thru wellness clinic in Biloxi



Earlier today, the Humane Society of South Mississippi held a drive-thru pop-up wellness clinic at the Kroc Center in Biloxi. Credit: WXXV Published on June 29, 2020 Pet of the Week: Buddy is looking for his forever home!



Today’s Pet of the Week is Buddy and you can adopt him at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published on June 23, 2020

