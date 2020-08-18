Golden State Killer Is Sentenced

Global  
 

The Golden State Killer has been sentenced today in California.

Newser reports that Joseph DeAngelo, age 74, was given life in prison without the possibility of parole.

To avoid the death penalty, he had pleaded guilty to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges for crimes between 1975 and 1986.

In all, he admitted to having 87 victims in more than 50 crimes in 11 of the state's counties.

DeAngelo showed little remorse, saying "I'm truly sorry to everyone I have hurt."


