Belarus election: protesters met with rubber bullets, water cannon and flash grenades – video report

Belarus’s opposition has issued a message of defiance, rejecting the results of a presidential election marred by accusations of vote-rigging.

Large protests broke out soon after the polls closed.

Crowds of thousands gathered to contest the results but were met with rubber bullets, water cannon, flash grenades and teargas from security forces.

The main opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came under heavy pressure as eight members of her staff were arrested and one of her top aides fled the country.