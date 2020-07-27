WarnerMedia Launches Investigation in Light of Ray Fisher Claims | THR News

On July 1, 'Justice League' star Ray Fisher wrote on Twitter that filmmaker Joss Whedon 's "on-set treatment of the cast and crew of 'Justice League' was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."



Joss Whedon American director, writer, and producer Whedon's Comic-Con Panel Canceled



Is Joss Whedon's career over? It seems ComicCon is distancing itself from the embattled director. Last Friday, Whedon’s [email protected] panel was quietly pulled from the virtual event’s schedule ahead of its evening time slot. According to the Wrap, the YouTube link that was previously listed for Whedon's panel was unavailable for streaming. Whedon's panel had no further description beyond its title. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published on January 1, 1970