Comedy Central Cancels 'Tosh.0' | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:45s
'Tosh.0' will wrap its run with its 12th and now final season.

The last 10 episodes return Sept.

15.


Tweets about this

Steviebreech

Steven Breech Comedy Central Cancels Tosh.0, Series Being Shopped to Other Networks https://t.co/tBlVPhJYA0 via @ComicBook 2 hours ago

Buffy619

Ben Bruex Comedy Central Cancels ‘Tosh.O’ https://t.co/xw5ZZqAn0Y via @marcberman After renewing it back in Jan ViacomCBS wil… https://t.co/6XxKJ8eM7s 2 hours ago

niteniteshow

The Nite Nite Show Comedy Central cancels staples of their network "Drunk History" & "Tosh-O." What's next? Crank Yankers? The Daily S… https://t.co/9oJbicTCvS 5 hours ago

tvmovieland

TV Movie Land RT @joblocom: Comedy Central reverses 4-season renewal & cancels Tosh.0 after 12 seasons https://t.co/sqzNvpxdsC 9 hours ago

joblocom

JoBlo.com Comedy Central reverses 4-season renewal & cancels Tosh.0 after 12 seasons https://t.co/sqzNvpxdsC 9 hours ago

josefjackal

Sir Pikachu RT @ComicBook: #ComedyCentral cancels Tosh.0 and the series is being shopped to other networks https://t.co/CF2l27rrJr https://t.co/ZKy8zK… 11 hours ago

bleedingcool

Bleeding Cool ICYMI: After 12 seasons, #Tosh0 will be going the way of #DrunkHistory as #ComedyCentral announced on Thursday that… https://t.co/QSzyMKzEIC 13 hours ago

REALMatt0626

Matt Mysh This is some bullshit if you ask me @danieltosh https://t.co/GirtV2dQlY 18 hours ago


