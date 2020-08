Tweets about this Akron Beacon Journal Home sales soared in July, continuing a stunning rebound buoyed in part by buyers seeking a more comfortable home i… https://t.co/otz3UJGCk7 55 minutes ago Diana Prince RT @KTNV: US home sales breaking records for July https://t.co/rmaMGQ5DS8 4 hours ago CNN Newsource Mortgage rates went down, down, down.. and home sales went up, up, up, breaking records for the second month in a r… https://t.co/mPcPe6tZzN 4 hours ago Yesterdays_Corn Why are home sales breaking these records during the COVID-19 pandemic and recession? https://t.co/u7clFMJZ1P via @usatoday 4 hours ago JW Why are home sales breaking these records during the COVID-19 pandemic and recession? https://t.co/DtpbcpYCH1 4 hours ago Wealthfully Prepared Why are home sales breaking these records during the COVID-19 pandemic and recession? https://t.co/Z8OlyjJKot 5 hours ago KTNV Action News US home sales breaking records for July https://t.co/rmaMGQ5DS8 5 hours ago AmericanWealthAdvsrs Why are home sales breaking these records during the COVID-19 pandemic and recession? https://t.co/oh8qLZ1iXk 6 hours ago