Video Credit: KIMT - Published 8 minutes ago

Will be making all of their regular today is world senior citizen day... and 125 live in rochester threw a party.

That party included music, bingo and sandwiches.

Jean david was among the hundred folks who came out today.

She says baby boomers have contributed a lot to society so its important celebrate them.

Her favorite part of today's celebration: bingo, even though she didn't have a "i feel very special in being able to come here and all the work that sylvia our director has put into this she just makes it a fun day for everyone.

And to know that we are not isolated to the fact that we have to stay home all the time that we can come and participate in some meaningful activities for seniors.

President ronald reagan proclaimed ths holiday in 19?

"*88 to raise awareness abot issues that affect senior citizens and their quality of life.