Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Senior Citizen Day

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
World Senior Citizen Day
Celebrating baby boomers and their contributions

Will be making all of their regular today is world senior citizen day... and 125 live in rochester threw a party.

That party included music, bingo and sandwiches.

Jean david was among the hundred folks who came out today.

She says baby boomers have contributed a lot to society so its important celebrate them.

Her favorite part of today's celebration: bingo, even though she didn't have a "i feel very special in being able to come here and all the work that sylvia our director has put into this she just makes it a fun day for everyone.

And to know that we are not isolated to the fact that we have to stay home all the time that we can come and participate in some meaningful activities for seniors.

President ronald reagan proclaimed ths holiday in 19?

"*88 to raise awareness abot issues that affect senior citizens and their quality of life.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

World Senior Citizen’s Day: Giving aging parents care and comfort at home


Indian Express - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

109-year-old celebrates with the birthday parade of a lifetime [Video]

109-year-old celebrates with the birthday parade of a lifetime

Today’s birthday celebration for Mary Ruggiero Leonardi was quite unlike the 108 before it.“I don’t believe this is happening,” she said. “It’s like a dream.” A caravan of cars drove by..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:34Published
Unlock 3: Centre mulling over opening cinema halls and gyms with some curbs | Oneindia News [Video]

Unlock 3: Centre mulling over opening cinema halls and gyms with some curbs | Oneindia News

Soures reveal that The government is considering a request to allow movie theatres and gyms to reopen with several restrictions as part of unlock3 or the next phase of emerging from the coronavirus..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
First ever Ms. Senior World Pageant to debut in Biloxi [Video]

First ever Ms. Senior World Pageant to debut in Biloxi

In this day and age, we could all certainly use a little more beauty in life and a whole host of beauties will be gracing Biloxi come November.

Credit: WXXVPublished