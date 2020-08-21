Lori Loughlin In Prison

Lori Loughlin Gets 2 Months In Prison For College Bribery Scandal; Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5-Month Sentence



Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced Friday to federal prison time for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their two daughters.

A federal judge in Boston accepted a plea deal that calls for "Full House" star Lori Loughlin to serve two months in prison.