Lori Loughlin In Prison

Lori Loughlin Gets 2 Months In Prison For College Bribery Scandal; Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5-Month SentenceActress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced Friday to federal prison time for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their two daughters..
Lori Loughlin Sentenced To 2 Months In Prison For College Admissions ScamA federal judge in Boston accepted a plea deal that calls for “Full House” star Lori Loughlin to serve two months in prison.
Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery CaseOn Friday, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal. His sentence comes just a few hours before his wife, disgraced actress Lori Loughlin,..