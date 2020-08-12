Coronavirus precautions in place for Limestone County Sheriff's Office rodeo

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Alabama.

Another crowded event is scheduled to start in a matter of hours.

This one is run by some of the people paid to keep you safe!

Waay 31's grace campbell asked whey the limestone county sheriff is holding its annual rodeo in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff suggested to me if it's safe for other events, it's safe for his rodeo.

He said to get in you need to have one of these.

A mask!

And deputies will encourage people to follow c-d-c guidelines.

But he admitted once people are inside, it could be tough to enforce the rules.

Pkg: mike blakely, limestone county sheriff: "it'd be ridiculous for us to go up there and demand that they leave, but to get here and to get inside they do have to have a mask."

Sheriff mike blakely says more than 300 people are competing in this weekend's rodeo.

Add thousands of other fans and it's one of the biggest events in limestone county every year.

"this is americana at its finest and it's what people love to do, and i think people, you'll see a lot of them come out and enjoy our rodeo."

If you go, you can expect to see a lot of these.

Signs reminding you to wear a mask and stay socially distanced.

Why does anyone care there are 8 concession stands?

Is that up from last year?

Down?

Are there signs telling people where to stand?

Is everyone forced to go cashless like at a lot of the high school football games?

What's the reason for giving that fact?

In past years, the sheriff's office told waay 31 the rodeo can raise up to 100 thousand dollars a year and called it the biggest fundraiser for the office.

"we probably could have had it in may, we probably could have had it the first time we postponed it in june.

There's events