The Rebound: Who's Hiring?

SO WCPO HAS TEAMED UP WITH "CINCINNATI WORKS" TO HOLD A VIRTUAL JOB FAIR.

IF YOU ARE UNEMPLOYED - AND YOUR BENEFITS ARE RUNNING OUT - THIS CAN BE A TOUGH TIME TO FIND WORK.

CONSUMER REPORTER JOHNMATARESE IS COVERING THEREBOUND, AND IS SHOWING US ATHIRD LOCAL COMPANY INDESPERATE NEED OF WORKERS.WITH BUSINESS DOWN THISYEAR AT MANY LOCALCOMPANIES....MANY OF THEM ARELAYING OFF, NOT HIRING.BUT SOME CINCINNATIBUSINESSES ARE STILL HIRINGNEW WORKERS...AND ALL WEEK WE ARE CONNECTINGYOU WITH THEM.--------------------YOU MAY HAVE HEARD OF MERIDIANBIOSCIENCE IN NEWTOWN.IT WAS STARTED IN ACINCINNATI BASEMENT 40 YEARSAGO... AND HAS SINCE GROWNINTO A WORLDWIDE MAKER OFMEDICAL DIAGNOSTICTESTS....NOW INCLUDING COVID19 TESTS.PRODUCTION MANAGER SEANMCMILLIAN GAVE US A RAREGLIMPSE INSIDE...WHERE THEY MAKE THEIR PATENTEDPARA-PAKS FOR MEDICAL SAMPLES.BUSINESS IS SOSTRONG, THEY NEED WORKERSIMMEDIATELY."In ParaPak we started with 12employees, now we are up to15 an d we trying to improvethat head count rightnow."A LOT OF PEOPLE MIGHTLOOK AT THE NAME AND SEE BIOSCIENCE...AND ASSUME YOU NEEDAN ADVANCED COLLEGE DEGREE TOWORK HERE.

BUTSEAN SAYS THAT IS NOT THE CASEAT ALL."I can bring someone off thestreet and train thatindividual as loing as theyhave a high school diploma orGED." ATMERIDIAN, YOU CAN STARTSMALL...AND THINK BIG.WITH 200 MILLIONDOLLARS IN ANNUAL REVENUE ANDOFFICES ALL AROUND THE US ANDEUROPE, THIS CINCINNATICOMPANY OFFERS OPPORTUNITIES.BUT SEAN SAYSEVEN GROUND LEVEL WORKERS GETTO ENJOY RICH BENEFITS ANDPERKS."Working at Meridian, wehave great benefits.

We have agreat HR department.

Justrecently we had an event wherea food truck showed up and wehad free lunch."INTERESTED?

GO TO WCPO.COMAND LOOK FOR OUR VIRTUAL JOBFAIR REPORT, THAT HASINSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO APPLY.OR EMAIL YOURRESUME TO [email protected] BY TUESDAY,AUGUST 25TH.

THEJOB FAIR TAKES PLACE FRIDAYAUGUST28TH.

OTHER COMPANIESTAKING PART IN OUR JOB FAIRINCLUDE THE SAM ADAMS BREWERYIN OTR, AND A LOCAL PACKAGINGFIRM.

LEARN MOREABOUT ALL 3 COMPANIES IN NEEDOF WORKERS AT WCPO.COM.COVERING THE REBOUND JOHNMATARESE WCPO 9 NEWS.