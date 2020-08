Ousted Florida health employee helps develop site to track coronavirus in schools

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:56s - Published 2 days ago

Rebekah Jones, the former Florida Health employee ousted from her position, has partnered with Google and nonprofit FinMango to create a website called The COVID Monitor that aims to track cases in schools across the nation.

AS MORE SCHOOLS REOPEN TO IN-PERSON LESSONS, THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH STILL ISN'T RELEASING DATA ON SCHOOL DISTRICT COVID CASES.

AS WE LOOK TO REBOUND,CAPITOL REPORTER FORRESTSAUNDERS HAS BEEN LOOKING INTOTHIS ISSUE FOR WEEKS.

HE JOINSUS FROM TALLAHASSEE WITH WHATHEPARENTS AND TEACHERS HAVEREALLY BEEN WORRIED ABOUTTHIS.

LAST MONTH WE TOLD YOU HOW THE STATE WAS MULLING THE RELEASE OF COVID-19 CASE DATA FOR SCHOOLS WITH A GENERALIZED STATEMENT IT WAS "CONTINUING TO REVIEW AND DETERMINE THE MOST APPROPRIATE METHOD." FAST FORWARD A FEW WEEKS - SCHOOLS ARE REOPENING AND A FEW CASES ARE POPPING UP BUT THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT IS STILL SENDING THE SAME STATEMENT.

(REP. ANNA ESKAMANI, (D) ORLANDO) "HOW CAN WE MAKE AN INFORMED DECISION ON EVEN THE CONTINUATION OF A SCHOOL BEING OPEN IF THERE ISN'T DATA TO MAKE THOSE DECISIONS FROM?" STATE REP ANNA ESKAMANI TOLD US IN JULY THOSE DETAILS ARE KEY FOR FLORIDA'S HEALTH AND SAFETY.

BUT AT THE MOMENT,OFFICIALS SEEM TO BE RELYINGON DISTRICTS TO INFORM PARENTSAND STAFF DIRECTLY.

A LOOK ATTHE BIG PICTURE ISNAVAILABLE.“IT DEFINITELYSEEMS LIKE PUBLIC PRESSURE ISTHE ONLY WAY THAT DATA WILL BERELEASED” (ANNA)“PRESSUR”EVENTUALLY PUSHED THE STATE TOGIVE DETAILED INFO DAILY ONFLORIDA PRISONS AND LONGTERMCARE FACILITIES.

(REBEKAH JONES, WEBSITE DEVELOPER) "WE REALLY NEED SOME KIND OF TRACKING SYSTEM." REBEKAH JONES - THE FORMER FLORIDA HEALTH EMPLOYEE OUSTED FROM HER POSITION - HAS PARTNERED WITH GOOGLE AND NONPROFIT FINMANGO TO CREATE A WEBSITE CALLED THE COVID MONITOR - IT AIMS TO TRACK CASES NOT ONLY IN SCHOOLS HERE IN FLORIDA BUT ACROSS THE NATION FROM KINDERGARTEN TO COLLEGE. "PRETTY MUCH EVERYBODY WAS LIKE THIS DOESN'T EXIST, THIS DOES NOT EXIST. I WAS LIKE, OK, LET'S MAKE IT."

THE SITE SWEEPS UP COVID DATA FROM ACROSS THE WEB - PRESS RELEASES, NEWS STORIES, INFO FROM HEALTH DEPARTMENTS, AND MORE.

IT INCLUDES TAKINGANONYMOUS TIPS FROM SCHOOLTEACHERS.

THE TEAM THEN VERIFIES THE DETAILS, LOOKING FOR ADDITIONAL SOURCES OR CONTACTING DISTRICTS, BEFORE MARKING CASES CONFIRMED. "WE MAKE SURE THAT WE CHECK THE INFORMATION WE'RE PUTTING OUT THERE, WHICH IS FOR ME, ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT ELEMENTS. I WOULD NEVER WANT TO PUT OUT INACCURATE INFORMATION."

JONES WAS TERMINATED FROM FLORIDA HEALTH AFTER ALLEGATIONS THE DEPARTMENT WAS MISREPRESENTING DATA, EARLIER THIS YEAR. FLORIDA HEALTH LATER SAID THE FIRING WAS FOR INSUBORDINATION.

JONES HAS SINCE BECOME A PUBLIC FIGURE, CRITICAL OF THE STATE'S COVID RESPONSE. HER NEW WEBSITE, SHE HOPES, WILL PROVIDE CLARITY AT A TIME WHEN MANY ARE SEEKING ANSWERS. "WE WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW THIS IS A PLACE THAT THEY CAN GO TO. LETTING THEM SAY, HEY, THERE IS A RESOURCE OUT THERE FOR THIS."

FLORIDA HEALTH IS ALSO GETTING CRITICIZED FOR CHANGING THE REPORTING OF PEDIATRIC CASE DATA. THE DEPARTMENT RECENTLY SWITCHING FROM CUMULATIVE DAILY REPORTS TO OFFERING TOTALS FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS.

