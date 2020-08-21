Waveland’s Hurricane Museum honors founder

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

As the anniversary for Hurricane Katrina approaches next week, the hurricane museum in Waveland is now known as ‘Waveland’s Lili Stahler Murphy Ground Zero Museum’ honoring one of their founders.

this museum gives visitors a unique perspective on the stories of the survivors and their resilience against the monster storm. Lili Stahler Murphy opened the doors to the museum on the eighth anniversary of Katrina. Her colleague Linda Aiavolasiti, the current director for the museum, recalls her experiences with Lily having worked together since the museum opened its doors in 2013. Linda Aiavolasiti, museum director, says "this was her baby, she was here two or three times a week to just check on things. She'd talk to some of the guests, I mean this was her home away from home, she loved this place and I do too."

She'd tal- to some of the guests, i- mean this was her home away fro- home, she loved this place and - do too."

The museum gives visitors a - - - - unique perspective on the livs- of locals after the storm havin- to rebuild.

- linda aiavolasiti museum- director, says "this is what we call the waveland - room, it's more of a history of- waveland opposed to just the- history of katrina.

" - - - in this room you can find many- artifacts like animals from an- old carousel, carnival costumes- as well as a wall of- boy scout merit badges.

Each- with a story behind them- explaining their roles in - wavland's history.

The- museum also features a katrina- quilt collection.

- lorraine weiskopf, reporter,- says "this is a portrait of solveig wells she's - responsible for crafting 55 of- the quilts on display here, all- of which are made from- recycled material she found - after hurricane katrina.

After- she passed away her - husband donated the quilts to - the museum."

You can also find the artwork o- h.c.

Porter in the "backyards and - beyond" exhibit.

After katrina - - - she came down to the coast took- photos and interviewed the- survivors.

Porter later - reimagined the photos into- colorful paintings.

- linda aiavolasiti museum- director, says "the pictures are awesome.

"we have a film in there and it - shows a couple of pictures in - balck and white, and when - you look at that then look at - the picture on the wall, it - - - - brings it to life."

Under norma circumstances, the museum is- free admission- and is open tuesday through - saturday from 10am until three.- however, it's temporarily - closed due to covid.- linda aiavolasiti museum- director, says "most of our visitors are from out of- town or out of state and they'r- in awe.

This is educational for- them, most of the time- the only thing you ever on tv - saw was new orleans.

No one eve- knew we existed, but- we are the ones wiped out, this- was ground zero."

In waveland, lorraineweiskop f- news