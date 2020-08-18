Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Officials Expect A Coronavirus Spike

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Officials Expect A Coronavirus Spike
Elected officials say there may be a coronavirus spike in September

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

South Korea tightens coronavirus restrictions amid spike in cases

South Korea will ban large public gatherings and shut down churches and nightspots in the Seoul...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

tuscaloosanews

The Tuscaloosa News Coronavirus cases at the hospitals of DCH Health System are on the decline, but officials expect a spike with UA ne… https://t.co/0tuo79D70a 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Voters, officials adapt to election during pandemic [Video]

Voters, officials adapt to election during pandemic

Voters and officials are adapting to the election process during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:30Published
Hairdressers re-open in the Philippines following second wave lockdown easing [Video]

Hairdressers re-open in the Philippines following second wave lockdown easing

Salons and beauty shops re-opened in the Philippines this week following a two-week strict lockdown due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Hair dressers are back at work to service their customers in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:58Published
Athletic Director Seeks Exemption From Allegheny County's Coronavirus Order, But Officials Say Restrictions Apply To Sports [Video]

Athletic Director Seeks Exemption From Allegheny County's Coronavirus Order, But Officials Say Restrictions Apply To Sports

The PIAA will make a decision on fall sports tomorrow, but the future of football in Allegheny County is questionable. One athletic director says it's impossible to play football with Allegheny..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:11Published