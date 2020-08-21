Fort Myers Beach businesses monitoring Tropical Storm Laura Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:50s - Published 8 minutes ago Fort Myers Beach businesses monitoring Tropical Storm Laura Businesses say they are not too worried about Tropical Storm Laura, but that does not mean they’re not keeping a close eye on it in case they need to act quickly to protect their business. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "We’re monitoring the storm andhope that we are going tospared. But still we prepareand we know the National Guardwill be there."THE GOVERNOR THE GOVERNOR HASYET TO ISSUE A STATE OFEMERGENCY...BUT IN GLADESCOUNTY, OFFICIALS THERE HAVEISSUED A *LOCAL STATE OFEMERGENCY.AS TROPICAL STORM LAURACONTINUES TO MOVE ACROSS THEATLANTICSOUTHWEST FLORIDA ISKEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON ITSTRACKFOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ JOINS ULIVE FROM FORT MYERS BEACH WITHHOW BUSINESSES ARE PREPARINGSANDRA?WELL, BUSINESSES HERE TELL METHEY ARE NOT TOO WORRIED ABOUTTROPICAL STORM LAURA━ YET BUTTHAT DOESN’T MEAN THEY’RE NOTKEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON IT INCASE THEY NEED TO ACT QUICKLY TOPROTECT THEIR BUSINESS0:00 - 0:06SOT(Jason Ingream, Owner, MangoRita’s):’’At this point we’re not reallyworried about it being possiblya category 1 storm."FOR THE OWNER OF MANGO RITA’S INTHE HEART OF FORT MYERS BEACH━THE NEWS OF A TROPICAL STORMPOSSIBLY HEADING THIS WAY IS NOTTOO ALARMINGSOT(Jason Ingream, Owner, MangoRita’s):"Here in Florida, that’s a badthunderstorm for most people."RIGHT NOW BUSINESS IS CARRYINGON AS USUAL BUT IF AN EMERGENCYIS DECLARED BY THE GOVERNORINGREAM SAYS HE’S READY TO ACTSOT(Jason Ingream, Owner, MangoRita’s):"There are some protocols thatthe town puts in place thathave to take care of to secureour tables, chairs, umbrellas,things that are outside."INGREAM TOOK OVER MANGO RITA’SJUST OVER A YEAR AGO AND SINCETHEN━ HE’S HAD A FEW STORMSCARESSOT(Jason Ingream, Owner, MangoRita’s):"Last year when we first gothere was when the category 4 or5 was coming through but ocourse Fort Myers Beach wasspared from that also so wedidn’t have to do too much."NOW━ INGREAM IS HOPEFULTROPICAL STORM LAURA WILL ALSOSPARE SOUTHWEST FLORIDASOT(Jason Ingream, Owner, MangoRita’s:"For now it’s just follow thenews and see what it does."I DID REACH OUT TO FORT MYERSBEACH OFFICIALS TO FIND OUT WHATSTEPS THE TOWN IS TAKING TOPREPARE━ THEY TELL ME THEY ARECLOSELY MO





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Locals run into the sea to swim as Storm Ellen batters Ireland



This is the amusing moment a locals run into the sea to go swimming as Storm Ellen crashes into Ireland yesterday (August 2). The two lads and a woman donned their swimming shorts and ran through.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:25 Published 9 hours ago Tropical Storm Laura 8/21 10AM



Tropical Storm Laura 8/21 10AM Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:09 Published 9 hours ago Beach huts swept away as Storm Ellen hits Devon coast



Beach huts in Woolacombe, Devon were swept away after gusts of up to 70mphbattered coastal areas in the UK. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 10 hours ago

