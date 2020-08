Startups navigate challenges of pandemic

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:11s - Published 2 days ago

MANY OF OUR LOCALBUSINESSES.AND LOCAL START-UPS MAY FACE ADIFFERENT SET OFCHALLENGES... FROMFINDING WAYS TOINTRODUCE APRODUCT... TOKEEPING CASH ONHAND.IN TONIGHT'SREBOUND REPORT...NBC 26'S MATTJARCHOW TAKES USTO TITLETOWN TECH..WHERE LOCALSTART-UPS AREFINDING WAYS TOADAPT AND GROW.THEIR WORK IS DONEHERE AT TITLETOWNTECH.BUT THE RESULT OFPETER ROMENESKOAND TRAVISFREDERICK'SWORK..DEMIPLANE..IS HERE..ONLINE..TRAVIS FREDERICK,DEMIPLANE CO-FOUNDER"At Demiplane we work tomake every part of therole playing experiencebetter."DEMIPLANE'SFOUNDERS DESCRIBEIT AS A MATCHMAKINGSERVICE FOR PEOPLEWHO WANT TOEXPERIENCETABLETOP GAMESWITHGAMEMASTERS.SINCE THE PANDEMICHIT AND THE SITELAUNCHED..IT'SGROWN..FAST.TRAVIS FREDERICK,DEMIPLANE CO-FOUNDER"We clearly saw an uptickin the amount of usersthat were showing interestin our solution but also inonline gaming."DEMIPLANE DOUBLEDTHEIR USERS FROMJUNE TO JULY..AND AGAIN FROM JULYTO AUGUST.BUT WHILE THE USERBASE ISGROWING..GROWINGA BUSINESS..HASBEEN TOUGH.PETER ROMENESKO,DEMIPLANE CO-FOUNDER"We come here onceevery two weeks.

That'swhen we meet on site, therest of our team is athome.

LEADERS ATTITLETOWN TECH SAYFOR STARTUPS HERE..THE PANDEMIC WAS A'SHOCK TO THESYSTEM'.CRAIG DICKMAN,TITLETOWN TECHMANAGING DIRECTOR"Everyone really had tostop and think about theresources they had, howthey were going to usethem."MANAGING DIRECTORCRAIG DICKMAN SAIDWORKFLOWCHANGED..YOUNG COMPANIESHAD TO ADAPT TOSURVIVE.CRAIG DICKMAN,TITLETOWN TECHMANAGING DIRECTOR"It's a race between whenthe market opens back upand when you run out ofcash."CRAIG DICKMAN,TITLETOWN TECHMANAGING DIRECTOR"You've got to find newways to introduce thatproduct, you've got to findnew ways to outreach intothe market place."DICKMAN SAYSCOMPANIES HEREHAVE BEEN ABLE TOPIVOT..CRAIG DICKMAN,TITLETOWN TECHMANAGING DIRECTOR"There's a great energy,there's great optimism."AND HE BELIEVES ITMAY LEAD TO MOREOPPORTUNITIES INTHE MONTHS AHEAD.FOR DEMIPLANE..ITALREADY HAS.TRAVIS FREDERICK,DEMIPLANE CO-FOUNDER"Our solution is a greatway to bring peopletogether in an onlinespace."..PUSHING THEMFORWARD..TO KEEP THEMOMENTUM GOING.MATT JARCHOW,NBC26.