Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House

Minnesota Poll: Trump And Biden Nearly Tied



A new poll spells bad news for Joe Biden's candidacy. The poll shows President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are statistically tied in Minnesota. This poll is from the Trafalgar Group. It finds Biden at 46.9 percent and Trump at 46.5 percent. The other candidates in the race get 6.6 percent total. This means the President could be the first Republican in 48 years to win Minnesota in the general election.

