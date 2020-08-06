Mayo study on convalescent plasma

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

Despite promising results surrounding convalescent plasma as a Covid-19 treatment, the FDA says it needs more data before it issues an emergency use authorization.

Be preserved for the researchers at mayo clinic investigating convalescent plasma as a covid?

"*19 treatmet say the breakthrough has resulted in a lower mortality rate among those treated with the plasma.

Despite those promising results ?

"* the f?

*a says it needs more data before it issues emergency use authorization.

Kimt news 3 maleeha kamal has our story.

Xxx look live: i'm at the mayo blood bank... i spoke to the a researcher that works here who says this is a complicated topic but there is hope.

Dr. jeffrey winters is a leading researcher in mayo's convalescent plasma program.

His team wants to make the plasma available nationwide.

Researchers need to prove the plasma is effective to get fda backing for that move.

"what we saw we signals suggesting that it was effective but it wasn't definitive because once again the study that we;ve been doing was not design to do that.

So the fda looked at that data that we presented and they said this stuff is safe there is some signal for efficacy but it;s not enough to release this so everyone can have access to it.

Doctor winters says what needs to happen