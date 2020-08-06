Global  
 

Mayo study on convalescent plasma

Video Credit: KIMT
Despite promising results surrounding convalescent plasma as a Covid-19 treatment, the FDA says it needs more data before it issues an emergency use authorization.

Dr. jeffrey winters is a leading researcher in mayo's convalescent plasma program.

His team wants to make the plasma available nationwide.

Researchers need to prove the plasma is effective to get fda backing for that move.

"what we saw we signals suggesting that it was effective but it wasn't definitive because once again the study that we;ve been doing was not design to do that.

So the fda looked at that data that we presented and they said this stuff is safe there is some signal for efficacy but it;s not enough to release this so everyone can have access to it.

Doctor winters says what needs to happen




