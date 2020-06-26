Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year
Kentucky Derby organizers announce no fans will be allowed to attend the race next month due to coronavirus
2020 Kentucky Derby to Be Held in September With SpectatorsKentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Churchill Downs Racetrack confirmed that the race, which had been postponed due to COVID-19, will take place on September 5th.
'Pneumatic' wins final Kentucky Derby points raceThree-year old colt 'Pneumatic' punched his ticket to next month's Kentucky Derby by winning the TVG.com Pegasus Stakes on Sunday at Monmouth Park in New Jersey. It was the last race horses could earn..
Feedback Friday: Kentucky Derby, mail-in ballots, the trial of Judge Dawn Gentry, Beshear pushing the start of schoolWE'VE MADE IT TO ANOTHER FRIDAY -- AND ANOTHER ROUND OF YOUR OPINIONS OF THE STORIES WE COVER.
Kentucky Derby to Have Fans: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — August 12From the Kentucky Derby saying it will welcome up to 23,000 fans to an update on the race towards a coronavirus vaccine, here are the top stories in sports and business news on Wednesday, August 12.