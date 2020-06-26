Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year

Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year

Kentucky Derby organizers announce no fans will be allowed to attend the race next month due to coronavirus


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kentucky Derby Kentucky Derby American stakes race for Thoroughbreds, part of the Triple Crown

2020 Kentucky Derby to Be Held in September With Spectators [Video]

2020 Kentucky Derby to Be Held in September With Spectators

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Churchill Downs Racetrack confirmed that the race, which had been postponed due to COVID-19, will take place on September 5th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Pneumatic' wins final Kentucky Derby points race [Video]

'Pneumatic' wins final Kentucky Derby points race

Three-year old colt 'Pneumatic' punched his ticket to next month's Kentucky Derby by winning the TVG.com Pegasus Stakes on Sunday at Monmouth Park in New Jersey. It was the last race horses could earn..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Feedback Friday: Kentucky Derby, mail-in ballots, the trial of Judge Dawn Gentry, Beshear pushing the start of school [Video]

Feedback Friday: Kentucky Derby, mail-in ballots, the trial of Judge Dawn Gentry, Beshear pushing the start of school

WE'VE MADE IT TO ANOTHER FRIDAY -- AND ANOTHER ROUND OF YOUR OPINIONS OF THE STORIES WE COVER.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:40Published
Kentucky Derby to Have Fans: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — August 12 [Video]

Kentucky Derby to Have Fans: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — August 12

From the Kentucky Derby saying it will welcome up to 23,000 fans to an update on the race towards a coronavirus vaccine, here are the top stories in sports and business news on Wednesday, August 12.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:40Published