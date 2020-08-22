Renters' rights: What repairs are required

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:57s - Published 2 days ago

Everett has lived here formore than a year.

He caresfor his younger brother andhis uncle who both have amental health condition.But his living conditionsare making it harder for himto care for his family.

Andnow, he's just looking forhelp.

PKG: Dale MitchellTenant 22:08:54;36 -22:08:56;46 550 dollars..That's how much DaleMitchell and his uncle payeach month to live here.

Butgiven the home's currentcondition, it appears muchless.

Dale Mitchell Tenant22:09:01;31 - 22:09:07;52"In my honest opinion Idon't think the house isworth 550under the condition its in."Living here for more than ayear, Mitchell says he'sseen it get worse.

And attimes, unlivable.

NAT Blackmold stains the walls.plywood covering holes inthe sealing.A sewer line that getsbacked up everytime theshower and washing machineare on at the same time.Dale Mitchell Tenant22:02:02;46 - 22:02:07;28"It's getting worse andworse, we feel like we'rebeing taken advantage of."Mitchell, who suffers fromanxiety and PTSD, says he'sreached out to his landlorddozens of times to fix theproblems. but if it can't becovered with plywood, hewon't do it.Dale Mitchell Tenant22:04:23;53 - 22:04:32;18"We pay good money to have anice home and we don't havea nice home.

We have a beatdown run down home." He'sfed up and now looking forhelp.

However, his optionsare slim.

Eric Hallett LegalAid Housing Advocate00:03:26:10 - 00:03:33:14"The law in oklahoma doesn'tgive tenants remedies forthis type of situation." Thestate law requires landlordsrequired to maintain pipesand the structure of abuilding.

But the lawdoesn't tell the tenantswhat they can do ifsomething doesn't get fixed,other than move.

Hallet'sonly suggestion is to seekhelp from the city andsay... Eric Hallett LegalAid Housing Advocate00:08:02:24 - 00:08:14:17"My manager, my landlord isnot maintaining my unit tothe city's code and thecity would investigatewhether or not the landlordis meeting municipalguidelines." Meanwhile,Mitchell just hopes repairscome sooner than later.

EricHallettLegal Aid Housing Advocate22:08:39;05 - 22:08:44;34"What I hope is that he'llstart fixing up the place.That's all I want." LOOKLIVE OUT: We've spoke WITHthe landlord about theconcerns shared by many ofhis tenants.

He said, "hedidn't feel the need tocomment." In Grove, BradyHalbleib, 2WFY.TO HELP