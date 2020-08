Residents Flee as Wildfire Expands in Santa Cruz Mountains Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:16s - Published 2 minutes ago Residents Flee as Wildfire Expands in Santa Cruz Mountains The CZU Lightning Complex fires have burned 50,000 acres and destroyed at least 50 structures forcing 64,000 people out of their homes. Kenny Choi reports. (8-21-20) 0

