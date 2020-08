Chicago mayor, aldermen disagree on whether or not to bring in National Guard amid recent violence Video Credit: WGN - Duration: 03:09s - Published 6 minutes ago Chicago mayor, aldermen disagree on whether or not to bring in National Guard amid recent violence Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot got push-back Friday afternoon as aldermen debated bringing in the Illinois National Guard. Some council members said the guard is needed to control violence and looting in the city. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend