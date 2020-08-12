COVID-19 Cases Are Spreading Following Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Coronavirus cases traced back to the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota have crossed state lines.

Nebraska public health officials said at least seven Covid-19 cases have been tied to the rally.

According to CNN, the department said that contact tracing had been completed, and declined to comment further.

The cases that have appeared in Nebraska are the latest to be connected to the rally which took place Aug.

7-16.