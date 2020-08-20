Conservative Group Does Not Have Legal Standing To Sue Over Chick-Fil-A Airport Rejection, Court Rules
A group of conservatives does not have the legal standing to sue the city of San Antonio.
The group wanted to sue over the city's rejection of a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the city’s airport.
The City Council approved a contract last year with an Atlanta-based company to bring new vendors to the Airport.
The council however told it to strike Chick-fil-A and find another vendor, which upset the members of the conservative group.
According to HuffPost, a Texas appeals court announced the ruling today.