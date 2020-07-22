Tropical Storm Laura Late PM Update 8/21/20

Tropical Storm Laura moving through the Caribbean.



Tweets about this Charlie RT @MiamiHerald: BREAKING: The race to become Tropical Storm Laura goes to tropical depression 13, a system pointed toward the Bahamas and… 4 minutes ago Marc OBrien @barbaracrampton @texasfrightmare Tropical Storm 14 is apparently headed for Houston no name mentioned. TS Laura no… https://t.co/rdBdsgNH7o 51 minutes ago InWithMr.N BUSY WEEKEND AHEAD: THIS WEEKEND HURRICANE EDITION WITH CHILLIN WITH MR. N, LOOKING CLOSELY AT TROPICAL STORM LAURA… https://t.co/Kf5UI3vzPU 2 hours ago Nathan Parker RT @JeffBaskinFOX16: First indications of heavy rain potential associated with Tropical Storm Laura for Arkansas late next week. GFS foreca… 3 hours ago Florida*Girl*Michaela RT @kytxcbs19: The 4 PM Friday update on #TropicalStormLaura & TD-14 shows TD-14 making landfall west of Houston as a tropical storm late T… 3 hours ago Pinkbeach Lady🇺🇸🇺🇸🌴🌞 RT @DenisPhillips28: Here are my late afternoon thoughts on Tropical Storm Laura. Rule #7 https://t.co/rtrDc7Sobx 3 hours ago Jeff Baskin First indications of heavy rain potential associated with Tropical Storm Laura for Arkansas late next week. GFS for… https://t.co/McXmuTjd1X 4 hours ago WVLT Weather Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression Fourteen are eyeing the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Landfalls for… https://t.co/dMz1c5eZfI 4 hours ago