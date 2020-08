Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final Lautaro Martinez plays chief tormentor as Inter Milan claim a massive 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final.

Sevilla 2 Manchester United 1 Manchester United’s long season ended on game No 61 and in semi-final heartbreak. Extra time appeared the favoured outcome before..

Preview followed by live coverage of Friday's Europa League game between Sevilla and Inter Milan.

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho adecade ago.

Players and fans celebrate as Sevilla arrives back at team hotel after Europa win VIDEO SHOWS: SEVILLA PLAYERS AND FANS CELEBRATING EUROPA LEAGUE WIN AFTER TEAM ARRIVES AT THE TEAM HOTEL SHOWS: COLOGNE, GERMANY (AUGUST 21, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS SEVILLA TEAM BUS

Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday.

Two years on from the embarrassment of being sacked as coach of his country on the eve of a World...

An emotional Julen Lopetegui dedicated Sevilla’s Europa League final triumph over Inter to the...