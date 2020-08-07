Another Soldier Missing From Fort Hood, Search Underway
Fort Hood and Killeen Police issued alerts Thursday night on the latest missing soldier, Sgt.
Elder Fernandes, who was reported missing the day before.
#Trump/Barr/Pence Resign Now RT @mmpadellan: Yet ANOTHER soldier is missing from Fort Hood.
PLEASE RETWEET to help locate Elder Fernandes, and Fort Hood needs to be sh… 1 minute ago
Tashafer In case it escaped your attention, there is another soldier missing from Fort Hood in Texassss. Today. 8 minutes ago
Jessy Han Another soldier goes missing from Fort Hood. This time, it's a Massachusetts native. What is going on? https://t.co/ATbaqr6GNW 9 minutes ago
🇺🇸🛩 Maverick John 🛩🇺🇸 RT @UncleSamsNation: Sgt Elder Fernandes, Another Soldier Goes Missing From Fort Hood https://t.co/j8VACL14ca 10 minutes ago
Sami-Jane Predy RT @CTVNews: Another soldier has gone missing from Fort Hood military base in Texas https://t.co/Uehlxs64SI https://t.co/30f8CcPDfJ 15 minutes ago
MelodyJoy RT @DMRX03: Another soldier has gone missing from Fort Hood military base in Texas | CTV News https://t.co/jB0hWKokD3 18 minutes ago
RunnTDC 🏁🇺🇸🚛 RT @NBCNews: The U.S. Army is asking for the public’s help in its search for 23-year-old Sgt. Elder Fernandes, another soldier missing from… 19 minutes ago
I'm a CPA. Let's just assume I'm right. RT @HawkeTexas: Another soldier has gone missing from Fort Hood military base in Texas | CTV News What's going on there? https://t.co/lbKww… 20 minutes ago
Soldier From North Texas Dies During Training At Fort HoodA National Guard soldier from North Texas died Thursday during training at Fort Hood, officials said.
Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa GuillenMemorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen
'Enduring changes' due to Vanessa Guillen's deathNew developments in the death of army specialist Vanessa Guillen in Fort Hood, Texas. The Army Secretary is now promising to make "enduring changes" after the 20 year old was killed.