Tulsa father hopes to find missing son

LITTLE BOY AGAIN.TAKE A CLOSE LOOK AT THISPICTURE -- FIVE-YEAR-OLDKHYREN DOOLIN IS CONSIDEREDMISSING AND ENDANGERED.

HEWAS LAST SEEN THREE WEEKSAGO... ON THE FIRST OF THISMONTH.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S SIERRAPIZARRO TELLS US ALL ABOUTKHYREN.

AND WHAT YOU CAN DOTO HELP.THIS LITTLE BOY, KHYREN,LOVES SEAFOOD.

AND IS SOSMART.

AS HIS DAD SAYS.00:26:56:15 - 00:26:59;19DOOLIN: "He's a very,bright, bright, brightperson." CHRIS DOOLIN'S BEENTHROUGH AN UGLY CUSTODYBATTLE WITH KHYREN'S MOM.SHE'D GET VISITATION ONSATURDAYS.

AFTER AUGUST 22,THAT WOULD CHANGE TO EVERYOTHER WEEKEND.

00:17:28;13- 00:17:37;20 DOOLIN: "Iguess from the standpointof, you went from havingyour child every day to nothaving him every day."DOOLIN BELIEVES THAT MUST BETHE MOTIVATOR BEHIND BEHINDKHYREN AND HIS MOMDISAPPEARING.

AFTERDROPPING KHYREN OFF FOR AVISIT ON AUGUST FIRST.

THEYWERE SUPPOSED TO MEET BACKHERE.

THE GAS STATION ON 61AND MINGO.

00:20:15;15 -00:20:33;09 DOOLIN: "Weshowed up, nothing." SIERRA:"What was your next step?"DOOLIN: "I immediatelycontacted my lawyer andpolice to see what I coulddo about it.

They said he'snot in any immediate dangerbecause that's his mother."00:21:23:21 - 00:21:34;16SIERRA: "So, they didn't seehim as being in immediatedanger.

What's changed sincethen." DOOLIN: "The factthat no one's been able tolocate her in the state."14 DAYS AFTER KHYREN'SDISAPPEARANCE.

A TULSACOUNTY JUDGE ORDERED FULLCUSTODYTO DOOLIN.

THE ORDERREQUIRES THE IMMEDIATERETURNOF THE CHILD FROM HISMOTHER, KENNETRA WIGGINS.THERE'S NOW AN ARRESTWARRANT FOR HER.

SO ALL LAWENFORCEMENT AREAWARE.

WIGGINS AND THECHILD ARE IN A NATIONALDATABASE.

00:23:09;07 -00:23:14;03 SIERRA: "Are youworried about his safety?"DOOLIN: "At this point,yes." 00:23:16;22 -00:23:26;15 DOOLIN: "I don'tknow if he's being fedproperly, if he's beingbathed, if he's beingclothed.

Her and I hadissues with that before."00:24:20;17 - 00:24:36;03SIERRA: "You seem to have itpretty put together.

Thatmust not be how you'refeeling on the inside.

Whatare you thinking?" DOOLIN:"Personally, I think he'sgoing to be found.

How longit'll take?

I don't know."EVEN IF YOU MIGHT'VE SEENKHYREN.

CALL POLICE.ANY TIP COULD HELP.

HE'SAFRICAN AMERICAN.

WITH LONGBLACK HAIR.

BROWN EYES.

ANDA GAP BETWEEN HIS TOP FRONTTEETH.

I'M SIERRA PIZARRO.2 WORKS FOR YOU.GOING IN-DEPTH -- RIGHT NOWTHERE ARE AT LEAST 66CHILDREN MISSING INOKLAHOMA... ACCORDING TO THENATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSINGAND EXPLOITED CHILDREN.

