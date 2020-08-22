PIAA To Allow Sports This Fall

Beth Hudson RT @MarkWogenrich: The PIAA voted to allow high school sports teams to begin fall practice Monday.
In football, that means heat acclimiti… 2 hours ago
CoachMo RT @DTMattSmith: PIAA passed a motion to allow schools/leagues that have canceled fall sports to explore options for the spring.
This appl… 3 hours ago
Brayden Byham RT @TheTamirMoore: Huge day for Pennsylvania student athletes.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) voted 25-5 thi… 3 hours ago
Tamir Moore Huge day for Pennsylvania student athletes.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) voted 25-… https://t.co/gFd3aMZHxz 3 hours ago
Kylarstern Who would have thought the PIAA would allow sports this fall. It is almost normal. Well for 2020 it is https://t.co/xH74CNU761 5 hours ago
John Lydic Erie Sports Now breaks down the PIAA decision to move forward with fall sports and the guidelines facing teams this… https://t.co/WLC2RDFocH 6 hours ago
Mark Wogenrich The PIAA voted to allow high school sports teams to begin fall practice Monday.
In football, that means heat accl… https://t.co/GjSdVBMjLE 6 hours ago
Reclaiming My Time RT @DavidWPXI: Play on: @PIAA votes overwhelmingly to allow fall sports to start on Monday. @JillianWPXI has what this means for your kids… 7 hours ago
PIAA Gives Green Light For Fall Sports To ReturnAlexandria Hoff reprots.
North Hills Football Reacts To PIAA VoteThe North Hills High School football team is excited about the PIAA's vote on Friday to move forward with sports.
Reporter Update: PIAA Green Lights High School SportsKDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more on fall sports moving forward in Pennsylvania.