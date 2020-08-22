Global  
 

PIAA To Allow Sports This Fall

PIAA To Allow Sports This Fall
The PIAA voted to move forward with fall sports. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more

BethHudson1

Beth Hudson RT @MarkWogenrich: The PIAA voted to allow high school sports teams to begin fall practice Monday. In football, that means heat acclimiti… 2 hours ago

CoachMo_Boykins

CoachMo RT @DTMattSmith: PIAA passed a motion to allow schools/leagues that have canceled fall sports to explore options for the spring. This appl… 3 hours ago

BraydenByham

Brayden Byham RT @TheTamirMoore: Huge day for Pennsylvania student athletes. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) voted 25-5 thi… 3 hours ago

TheTamirMoore

Tamir Moore Huge day for Pennsylvania student athletes. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) voted 25-… https://t.co/gFd3aMZHxz 3 hours ago

Kylarst48842987

Kylarstern Who would have thought the PIAA would allow sports this fall. It is almost normal. Well for 2020 it is https://t.co/xH74CNU761 5 hours ago

ENNJohnLydic

John Lydic Erie Sports Now breaks down the PIAA decision to move forward with fall sports and the guidelines facing teams this… https://t.co/WLC2RDFocH 6 hours ago

MarkWogenrich

Mark Wogenrich The PIAA voted to allow high school sports teams to begin fall practice Monday. In football, that means heat accl… https://t.co/GjSdVBMjLE 6 hours ago

BlakCeezar

Reclaiming My Time RT @DavidWPXI: Play on: @PIAA votes overwhelmingly to allow fall sports to start on Monday. @JillianWPXI has what this means for your kids… 7 hours ago


