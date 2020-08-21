Global  
 

Tracking the Tropics | August 21 11 p.m. Update

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 21 11 p.m. Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

WFTS-TV ABC affiliate in Tampa, Florida

Tracking the Tropics | August 21 evening update

Tracking the Tropics | August 21 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:34Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 21, morning update

Tracking the Tropics | August 21, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:06Published

Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Two tropical systems could threaten Gulf Coast

 Tropical Storm Laura is shifting course as a second system also churns towards the Gulf of Mexico.
CBS News

Tropical Storm Laura Late PM Update 8/21/20

Tropical Storm Laura Late PM Update 8/21/20

Tropical Storm Laura moving through the Caribbean.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:50Published
Tropical Update: Friday 5 a.m.

Tropical Update: Friday 5 a.m.

Tropical Depression 13 expected to strengthen into tropical storm on Friday

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:15Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 20 11 p.m. Update

Tracking the Tropics | August 20 11 p.m. Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:44Published