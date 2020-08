USPS supporters rally in Green Bay for emergency funding, congressional action

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:35s - Published 14 minutes ago

"Save the Post Office" rally gathered approximately 50 people outside the 118 N Monroe Street post office on Friday evening.

THERE WAS A RALLYIN DOWNTOWNGREEN BAY TOSUPPORT THE POSTALSERVICE.NBC 26'S RACHELHOPMAYER HASMORE.HEARNEY: ALL WE'REASKING FOR IS A FAIRCHANCE TO GET OUTTHE ELECTIONS IN ATIMELY AND EFFICIENTMANNER..THAT'S KELLYHEARNEY, THENORTHEASTWISCONSIN AREAPRESIDENT FOR THEAMERICAN POSTALWORKERS UNION.

HESAYS THATPOSTMASTERGENERAL LOUISDEJOY'S EFFORTS TOMAKE THE UNITEDSTATES POSTALSERVICE PROFITABLEDURING THEPANDEMIC HAVERESULTED IN THREEOF GREEN BAY'S TENMAIL-SORTINGMACHINES TO BEREMOVED FROMSERVICE.IN GREEN BAY, WE'REHAVING MINIMALDISRUPTION DUE TOTHE MAIL VOLUMEDECLINE DUE TOCOVID.

I AM WORRIEDWITH UNPRECEDENTEDNUMBERS OF MAIL INBALLOTS THAT IT WILLBE DIFFICULT IF WE'REHANDCUFFED FOR ALLTHE DEDICATED MENAND WOMEN OF THEPOST OFFICE TO GETTHE MAIL OUT IN ATIMELY MANNER.LOCAL POSTALSERVICESUPPORTERSORGANIZE A NON-PARTISAN RALLYTODAY AT THEDOWNTOWN GREENBAY POST OFFICE TOPROTECT THESANCTITY OF MAIL INVOTING... AS WE FACEA PRESIDENTIALELECTION DURING APANDEMICLOREN PRICE: WEWANT TO STAY SAFE INTHIS ELECTION, ANDONE OF THOSEINSTITUTIONS THAT'SHELPING US STAY SAFEIS THE POST OFFICEALLOWING FOR THOSEABSENTEE BALLOTS TOGET SAFELY TOCLERKS AND TOPEOPLE TO FILL THEMOUT.PRESENT AT TODAY'SRALLY WAS STATEREPRESENTATIVEAMANDA STUCK, WHOWORKED AS A RURALPOSTAL CARRIER TOSUPPORT HERSELFWHILE FINISHING HERDEGREE.

HERCONGRESSIONALOPPONENT MIKEGALLAGHER DID NOTRESPOND TO THEORGANIZATION'SREQUEST FOR ASTATEMENT OFSUPPORT.STUCK: WE KNOW THATTHERE'S GOING TO BEA RECORD INCREASEIN THE NUMBER OFPEOPLE VOTING BYMAIL BECAUSE THEYDON'T FEEL SAFEDURING A PANDEMICTO GO OUT AND VOTEIN PERSON.

AND SO WEKNOW IT'S GOING TOBE EVEN MOREIMPORTANT THAT WEHAVE THE CAPACITY TOPROCESS THOSEBALLOTS IN A TIMELYFASHION.ALL OF THIS COMESON THE FIRST DAY OFPOSTMASTERGENERAL LOUISDEJOY'S SENATETESTIMONY.

DEJOYSAYS THAT HE ISSUSPENDING ANYOPERATIONALCHANGES THATBEGAN IN ORDER TOAVOID THEPERCEPTION OFELECTIONINTERFERENCE.PRICE: WHAT WE'REENCOURAGED BY ISTHAT THE SENATE ANDTHE HOUSE AREINVESTIGATING, SOWE'LL KNOW FOR SUREWHETHER THOSETHINGS HAVE BEENSTOPPED.

AND THENWE ENCOURAGE THEHOUSE AND THESENATE TO TAKEACTIONS TO REVERSETHOSE STOPPAGESAND THOSE CUTS TOTHE POST OFFICE.THE UNITED STATESPOSTAL SERVICE DIDNOT RESPOND TOOUR REQUEST FORCOMMENT.REPORTING FROMGREEN BAY, RACHELHOPMAYER, NBC 26.THE ORGANIZERSREACHED OUT TONORTHEASTWISCONSIN'SCONGRESSIONALREPRESENTATIVES,LOOKING FORSUPPORT FOR WHATTHEY SAY IS A NON-PARTISAN ISSUE.SENATOR BALDWINSENT A STATEMENT OFSUPPORT TO THEORGANIZERS DURINGTHE RALLY.SENATOR RONJOHNSON ANDREPRESENTATIVEMIKE GALLAGHER DIDNOT RETURN FORCOMMENT.THE ORGANIZERSBEHIND "SAVE THEPOST OFFICE" ARERALLYING TOMORROWMORNING INAPPLETON AS WELL.A FEW SELECT FOLKSCOULD SEE A