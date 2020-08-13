Global  
 

SULLIVAN VS NORTH KNOX

SULLIVAN VS NORTH KNOX
Sullivan was looking for a 10th straight win over north knox.... 1st qtr, arrows driving when dylan williams gets outside the tackles for the big gainer before being stuffed by zach boyles.

Something tells me you'll see that on smashes later.

Later in the drive, arrows needing to get a first down to keep the momentum going as rowdy adams hits caleb hughes for the first down inside the red zone.

When you're on the goaline just hand it off to jaeden king and let him do the rest as he punches this one in for the td.

Sullivan starts their season on a winning note as they take care of business winning this one 48-19.




