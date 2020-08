24 students, 2 adults under quarantine for coronavirus exposure in Okeechobee County school Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:26s - Published 1 hour ago 24 students, 2 adults under quarantine for coronavirus exposure in Okeechobee County school Twenty four students and two adults at an Okeechobee County school are under quarantine for coronavirus exposure. 0

