MRA upsets Trinity Chrisitan in season opener Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:12s - Published 5 minutes ago MRA upsets Trinity Chrisitan in season opener The MRA Patriots start the 2020 season like they ended the 2019 season with a signature win. The Patriots come back to defeat Trinity Christian (TX) 27-26. Herbert Davis and his squad pick up a win over a Tigers team that has Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as their offensive coordinator and his son Sheduer as their starting quarterback. Davis Dalton was the star of the night for the Patriots leading them with 3 touchdown catches. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PARTICIPATE IN THE GAME OF THISWHAT WE LOVE IT TOO.HOW ABOUT THAT FOR ANINTRODUCTION PRIME TIME RIGHTHERE ON WAPT EXCLUSIVE.I BELIEVE THAT NICK GOT BUTWELCOME TO SOME HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALL ACTION 8 MANY BLITZ.THE MI IS PROGRAMS TOOK THEFIELD TONIGHT FOR WEEK 2 ANDJOANNE OUR GAME OF THE WEEK WASADAM.MRA PARTLY BECAUSE OF THE BESTDEFENSIVE BACK OF ALL TIMEANOTHER BECAUSE THE DEFENDINGSTATE CHAMPIONS ARE ACTUALLYDEFENDING THE STATE OFMISSISSIPPI.THAT’S RIGHT, NICK ASTAR-STUDDED GAME IN THE METROAND IT’S AT THE PATRIOTS DAYDEMON MRA YOU HAVE THE PATRIOTSIN TRINITY CHRISTIAN OUT OFTEXAS LIT BY A GUY WHO’S BEATINGTHE PATRIOTS A TIME OR TWO ANDHIS NFL CAREER AS WE GO TO THEHIGHLIGHTS THE MR8 BANDWELCOMING PRIMETIME AND TRINITYCHRISTIAN TO PATRIOTS STRIKE HIMFIRST.THOUGH.HOW ABOUT DAVIS DALTON?UP AND GETTING IT OVER TWODEFENDERS MR. IN THE PATRIOTSSCORE 38-YARD TOUCHDOWN PLAY DON LOOKING FOR A RESPONSE THETIGERS GIVE THE TIGERS.GIVE IT A BRYCE GIVE IT TOGODFREY FIGHTS HIS WAY TOWARD AFIRST DOWN BUT NOTHING GOINGTHERE AND THEN LOOK AT THE MRASPECIAL TEAMS MRA WOULD GET ONSPECIAL TEAMS MAKING THISSTATEMENT HATCHER SWANSON LAYINGTHE WOOD THERE ON THE PUNTCOVERAGE, BUT DION AND HIS SONTO DRAW SOMETHING UP TO GETTHEIR OFF.IT’S GOING TO HERE’S THEIR PLACEYOUR DOOR DROPS BACK SURVEYS THEFIELD AND GUESS WHAT?HE KEEP IT HIMSELF.NUMBER TWO FINDING THE END ZONETWO TIGERS LEFT 14 TO 7 ATHALFTIME THE PATRIOTS THOUGHWOULD HAVE AN ANSWER ZACHBEASLEY THE NORTHWEST RANKINTRANSFER GOING UP TOP TO WHOELSE DAVIS DALTON AGAIN LOOKINGLIKE THE BEST RECEIVER ON THEFIELD TONIGHT.HAULS IT IN THREE TOUCHDOWNCATCHES FROM MR. DALTON ANDGUESS WHAT MRA COMES BACK LATETO WIN IT?27:26 HUGE WIN FOR HERBERTDAVIS’S SQUAD ABOUT THAT UPSETTO START OFF THE YEAR.NOTHING BETTER THAN STARTIN





You Might Like

Tweets about this