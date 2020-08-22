Red Bank Lions Preview 2020

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 7 minutes ago

Red bank was one of the top teams in chattanooga last year, going 10-2, and they stand a good chance of being just as good this season.

Chris brown:"this particular group the 2020 red bank lions, if we reach our potential, we have a very athletic, talented, and experienced team.

A lot of those kids that we have as seniors were major contributors to the playoff runs of last year and the year before."

Seth lacy:"well i feel like this team we have a lot more i guess you could say talent.

Last year we had some good talent, but this year we have a lot more play-makers."

And red bank has the talent where it counts the most as far as coach brown is concerned.

Brown:"we're extremely blessed to have our entire offensive line back.

I feel like we have a dynamic defensive line that i expect to give people trouble through the season.

Things that put coaches at ease are strength and establishing experienced in the trenches."

The lions will feature a new quarterback in joseph blackmon.

Coach brown nearly goes liam neeson from 'taken' in describing blackmon's potential.

Brown:"he has a skill set that we look forward to showing off."

Good luck..in slowing down this dual threat quarterback and his running mates.

Blackmon:"because if we can't run it, i'll be able to move around in the pocket and use my legs to be able to throw the ball.

And if we wont' be able to throw it down the field, we've got running backs that we can use to run the ball."

