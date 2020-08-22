Utica City FC to host City Cup Soccer Series youth tournament

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 hours ago

Utica City FC will host a youth soccer tournament on Labor Day weekend for local teams across multiple age divisions.

Together a new event to get soccer player in our area back on the pitch safely.

The city cup soccer series will bring teams from all different age groups around the area together at c- n-y family sports center in syracuse - for a three-day tournament labor day weekend.

On saturday - september fifth - teams will play in seven on seven games - while on sunday and monday - the sixth and seven - it will be nine versus nine tournaments.

Each game will be 30 minutes long and teams will be guaranteed four games each with the top two in each age group playing in a final match.

There are division for ages seven through varsity high school level.

Health and safety procedures also will be in place at the event.

For more information visit wktv.com.