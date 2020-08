Financial Focus for Aug. 21, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:04s - Published 1 day ago Financial Focus for Aug. 21, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NASDAQ AND SP500 UP SLIGHTLY.AND GAMING...BOYD AND CAESARS DOWN ALMOSTTHREE PERCENT.MGM UP SLIGHTLY.LAS VEGAS SANDS UP FOURPERCENT.WYNN UP THREE PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS DOWN TWO AND AHALF PERCENT.IN TONIGHT'S "FINANCIALFOCUS"...A NEW SURVEY SUGGESTS....-1- IN -5- AMERICANS DON'T HAVEMONEY SAVED....FOR AN EMERGENCY.BANK-RATE -DOT- COM FOUND....-21- PERCENT....DON'T HAVE ENOUGH....IN THEIR SAVINGS.FINANCE EXPERTS SAY....THAT NUMBER IS ACTUALLY.....AT ITS LOWEST....IN -10- YEARS OF POLLING.BANK-RATE THINKS....THE STIMULUS CHECKS ANDFEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS....MAY HAVE HELPED....MORE PEOPLE SAVE.HOME SALES WENT UP BY NEARLY"25 - PERCENT" FROM JUNE TOJULY.THOSE ARE THE LATEST NUMBERSFROM THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATIONOF REALTORS.THAT'S THE STRONGEST GAIN INTHE HISTORY OF THE SURVEY.THE INCREASE IN SALES CAME ASSUPPLY WENT DOWN, PRICES ROSE..AND MORTGAGE RATES STAYED LOW.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..







