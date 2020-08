'I could not believe it': Grandmother questions why Greeley school is not requiring masks Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:29s - Published 3 days ago 'I could not believe it': Grandmother questions why Greeley school is not requiring masks A private school in Greeley is being accused of not following the governor's statewide mask order. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TESTING POSITIVE.THE DOUGCO SCHOOLS GO BACK TOSCHOOL MONDAY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this