South Bay Residents Question SCU Complex Fire Evacuation Orders



A number of people ordered to leave their homes in the area of the SCU Lightning Complex Fires say the evacuation was premature for a fire that posed no immediate threat to their homes. Devin Fehely.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:21 Published 1 day ago

Pine Gulch Fire Is Now The 2nd Largest In State History At Close To 125,000 Acres



The Pine Gulch fire has burned almost 125,000 acres but is now 17% contained. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:22 Published 1 day ago