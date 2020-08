Judge Denies Change Of Venue Request In Kobe Bryant Wrongful Death Lawsuit Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published 1 day ago Judge Denies Change Of Venue Request In Kobe Bryant Wrongful Death Lawsuit The estate of Ara Zobayan, who piloted the plane that killed Kobe Bryant, himself and seven others, has been denied the motion to move a case to a different location to ensure a fair trial based on Bryant's prominent relationship to Los Angeles County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend