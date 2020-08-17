Global  
 

Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 06:13s - Published
Sevilla clinch sixth Europa League title with a roller-coaster 3-2 win over Inter Milan.


Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory [Video]

Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory

Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:30Published

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel [Video]

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel

Sevilla players and fans continue the celebration on arrival at the team hotel in Duesseldorf after winning the Europa League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:24Published
Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss [Video]

Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte apologises to fans and to the club for their3-2 Europa League final loss against Sevilla.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title [Video]

Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title

Sevilla fans go wild as they celebrate their side's 3-2 victory over Inter MIlan in the Europa League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:48Published

This victory is for Reyes and Puerta – Lopetegui dedicates Europa League win to late Sevilla icons

An emotional Julen Lopetegui dedicated Sevilla’s Europa League final triumph over Inter to the...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Europa League: Discarded Julen Lopetegui eyes vindication with Sevilla

Two years on from the embarrassment of being sacked as coach of his country on the eve of a World...
Mid-Day - Published


Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan [Video]

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final [Video]

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Lautaro Martinez plays chief tormentor as Inter Milan claim a massive 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:27Published
Solksjaer sees work to be done [Video]

Solksjaer sees work to be done

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlighted the need to improve after wastefulness andlax defending helped end Manchester United’s Europa League dreams in a thirdsemi-final defeat of the season. A night that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published