Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi

Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi

The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated with fervour across India.

The Covid pandemic, however, has altered many aspects of the festivities.

In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in a subdued manner.

The state has recorded the highest number of infections in India.

So far, Maharashtra has recorded over 657,400 cases and more than 21,690 deaths.

Here are some quick tips to stay safe this festival season.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi Multi-day Hindu festival revering god Ganesh (August–September)

PM Modi, Shah greet nation on Ganesh Chaturthi, wish for everyone's joy, prosperity

 "Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over,"..
IndiaTimes

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi and wished joy and prosperity everywhere. "Greetings on the auspicious festival of..
IndiaTimes

High Court permits individuals to install & immerse Ganesha idols in Tamil Nadu, amid Govt ban on public celebration

 Court has also emphasized that the Tamil Nadu's government's ban on public celebrations, processions, installation of idols in public on Ganesh Chaturthi will be..
DNA

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Sushant case politicised to 'malign' Mumbai Police: Shiv Sena

 The Shiv Sena on Thursday claimed the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was politicised to "malign" the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government. If..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gets additional charge of Goa [Video]

Watch: Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gets additional charge of Goa

Bhagat Singh Koshyari took oath as the Governor of Goa. The Maharashtra Governor was given the additional charge on Wednesday. Koshyari took oath in the presence of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta. He succeeded Satya Pal Malik who will take charge as Governor of Meghalaya. Koshyari took oath in Konkani, Goa’s official language. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

'Not an easy task': GOP scrambles to finalize plans for convention amid COVID-19, venue changes, Trump input

 Planners still haven't provided a final schedule or other key details of the Republican National Convention, which opens next week.
USATODAY.com

Covid in the Classroom? Shhh. Some Schools Are Keeping It Quiet

 Some states and school districts provide detailed data on school outbreaks. Others choose to keep such information under wraps.
NYTimes.com
Watch: 22 cops, who recovered from Covid, donate plasma in Surat [Video]

Watch: 22 cops, who recovered from Covid, donate plasma in Surat

As many as 22 cops came forward to donate plasma. The police officials donated plasma in in Gujarat's Surat. The cops have recently recovered from the novel coronavirus. Plasma donation is donation of blood by a person who has recovered from Covid-19. Plasma acts as an antibody against coronavirus in Covid patients. Surat City Commissioner, Ajay Kumar Tomar said, "Around 67 Surat police personnel tested positive for Covid. Many of them have recovered and are back on duty. As many as 22 cops came forward to donate plasma. The donation camp was held at Surat Commissioner Office Campus."

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:24Published

Tweets about this

Harshit71175884

Harshit RT @rakshita_singh7: Centres r 4 to 5 hrs away Father of any girl won't take her back the same day as exam will end around 5pm nd public t… 10 seconds ago

emanismyalien

laina ⁷ RT @jintaellect: not to alarm anyone or sound negative, but our YouTube views rate is dropping. we must maintain 4M views per hour just to… 20 seconds ago

doris35288995

doris @garymason479 @VRSVirginia @childrensociety @NSPCC @MeTooMVMT @IndiaMeToo This is a another part of it. Jimmy Savil… https://t.co/bueDV29DvE 2 minutes ago

Hildy333

Hildy @PinkVanillaMe Absolutely not! Too dangerous. They can put up video cams for attendees who were smart enough and co… https://t.co/DLWYsnzIc5 2 minutes ago

Colleen_Horan_

Colleen Marsili RT @savannabaur: ALL MY GIRLS PLEASE WATCH THIS.... this is incredibly scary and disgusting. please stay safe with everything going on in t… 27 minutes ago