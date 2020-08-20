Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi

The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated with fervour across India.

The Covid pandemic, however, has altered many aspects of the festivities.

In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in a subdued manner.

The state has recorded the highest number of infections in India.

So far, Maharashtra has recorded over 657,400 cases and more than 21,690 deaths.

Here are some quick tips to stay safe this festival season.

