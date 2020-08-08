Global  
 

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Sevilla players and fans continue the celebration on arrival at the team hotel in Duesseldorf after winning the Europa League.


Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss [Video]

Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte apologises to fans and to the club for their3-2 Europa League final loss against Sevilla.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph [Video]

Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph

Sevilla clinch sixth Europa League title with a roller-coaster 3-2 win over Inter Milan.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:13Published

Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title [Video]

Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title

Sevilla fans go wild as they celebrate their side's 3-2 victory over Inter MIlan in the Europa League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:48Published

Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken

 Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken More 18 Aug 2020: Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken..
WorldNews
Cologne and Duesseldorf prepare to host the Europa League [Video]

Cologne and Duesseldorf prepare to host the Europa League

German cities in the Ruhr area are gearing up to host the first two Europa League quarter-finals on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:39Published

Sevilla beat Inter Milan to win record sixth Europa League title

Europa League kings Sevilla win the tournament for a record sixth time thanks to victory over Inter...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •DNA


Romelu Lukaku own goal seals sixth Europa League title for Sevilla

Romelu Lukaku’s own goal handed Sevilla a record-extending sixth Europa League triumph as Inter...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com


Navas dedicates Sevilla's Europa League triumph to Reyes and Puerta

Sevilla captain Jesus Navas dedicates his side's sixth Europa League title to former players Jose...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport



Players and fans celebrate as Sevilla arrives back at team hotel after Europa win [Video]

Players and fans celebrate as Sevilla arrives back at team hotel after Europa win

VIDEO SHOWS: SEVILLA PLAYERS AND FANS CELEBRATING EUROPA LEAGUE WIN AFTER TEAM ARRIVES AT THE TEAM HOTEL SHOWS: COLOGNE, GERMANY (AUGUST 21, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS SEVILLA TEAM BUS

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:24Published
Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan [Video]

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final [Video]

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Lautaro Martinez plays chief tormentor as Inter Milan claim a massive 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:27Published