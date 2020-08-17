Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph

Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte apologises to fans and to the club for their3-2 Europa League final loss against Sevilla.

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel Sevilla players and fans continue the celebration on arrival at the team hotel in Duesseldorf after winning the Europa League.

Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title Sevilla fans go wild as they celebrate their side's 3-2 victory over Inter MIlan in the Europa League final.

Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday.

Two years on from the embarrassment of being sacked as coach of his country on the eve of a World...

An emotional Julen Lopetegui dedicated Sevilla’s Europa League final triumph over Inter to the...