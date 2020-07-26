US Unrest: Portland police charge BLM protesters holding homemade shields

This is the moment police officers in Portland in the US State of Oregon today (August 22nd) charged a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who were holding homemade shields.

In the aftermath of the charge, the footage shows several protesters being hit with batons and tackled to the ground.

They appeared to be released immediately.

Portland has seen more than 85 nights of protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th.