Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Unrest: Portland police charge BLM protesters holding homemade shields

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:35s - Published
US Unrest: Portland police charge BLM protesters holding homemade shields

US Unrest: Portland police charge BLM protesters holding homemade shields

This is the moment police officers in Portland in the US State of Oregon today (August 22nd) charged a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who were holding homemade shields.

In the aftermath of the charge, the footage shows several protesters being hit with batons and tackled to the ground.

They appeared to be released immediately.

Portland has seen more than 85 nights of protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

viralhysteria

viralhysteria context: US Unrest: Portland police charge BLM protesters holding homemade shields https://t.co/f682X5yKSC 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland? [Video]

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland?

Federal agents accused of behaving like an 'occupying army' are said to be pulling out of Portland, Oregon, in an embarrassing climbdown by the White House, but many protesters are sceptical over..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 04:53Published
Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest [Video]

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest

The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Portland Police: It's A Riot [Video]

Portland Police: It's A Riot

In Portland, Oregon, Sunday morning, mass demonstrations were officially classified as riots. Newser reports the designation came when protesters breached a fence surrounding the city's downtown..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published