Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning'

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning'

He landed in Berlin on Saturday morning after Russian doctors said he was 'stable' enough to travel.


Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany [Video]

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany

Prominent Kremlin critic, who is in coma after a suspected poisoning, is evacuated to Berlin for medical care.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment...
CBS News
Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment [Video]

Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

Russian opposition leader, in coma after suspected poisoning, arrives in Berlin

 Two days after a suspected poisoning, a hospital in Germany said extensive tests were being carried out.
CBS News

Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Arrives In Germany For Medical Treatment

The Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrived in Berlin and is receiving treatment after an...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Doctor gives statement on Russian opposition politician's health [Video]

Doctor gives statement on Russian opposition politician's health

The Deputy Chief Doctor of the hospital in Omsk where opposition politician Alexei Navalny is being treated has given a statement to the press. Anatoliy Kalinichenko is heard saying to journalists:..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:51Published