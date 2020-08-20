He landed in Berlin on Saturday morning after Russian doctors said he was 'stable' enough to travel.

Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning'

Two days after a suspected poisoning, a hospital in Germany said extensive tests were being carried out.

Capital and largest city of Germany

Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. Lauren Anthony reports.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment...

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany Prominent Kremlin critic, who is in coma after a suspected poisoning, is evacuated to Berlin for medical care.

The Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrived in Berlin and is receiving treatment after an...