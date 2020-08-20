Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning'
Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning'
He landed in
Berlin on Saturday morning after Russian doctors said he was 'stable' enough to travel.
Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin.
The Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrived in Berlin and is receiving treatment after an...
