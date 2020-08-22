Global  
 

‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Delhi police briefed on the operation where they caught suspected ISIS operative on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell Pramod Khushwaha said the suspected operative was planning to enter Delhi during August 15 but couldn’t do it due to heavy security.

The suspected operative has been identified as Abu Yusuf, who was caught with two IEDs from Delhi’s Ridge Road following a brief exchange of fire.

“Khan was to come to Delhi around August 15 to carry out terror strikes… Now, he felt the security could be lax so he could come here.

But he was nabbed,” Khushwaha said.

“After planting IEDs, his plan was to wait for fresh instructions and then the next plan was to carry out fidayeen attacks.

But he was not told about when and where the strike was to be carried out.

A terror strike has been averted due to this operation," Kushwah added.

“We had been conducting surveillance on him through sources.

We also found he was in touch with ISIS and directly in touch with its commanders.” Watch the full video for more details.


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

ISIS operative held in Delhi had planned terror strikes: Police

 A suspected ISIS operative, arrested following a brief exchange of fire, had planned terror strikes in high footfall areas of the national capital, Delhi Police..
IndiaTimes

Uttar Pradesh on high alert after ISIS operative nabbed in Delhi with explosives

 The ISIS suspect, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police, was being handled by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from..
DNA

Suspected ISIS operative sent to 8-day police custody by Delhi court

 A suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from Dhaula Kuan here, was on Saturday..
IndiaTimes

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group


Abu Yusuf Islamic jurist


Improvised explosive device Improvised explosive device homemade bomb

A suspected operative of Islamic State has been arrested by special cell of Delhi Police. The man was arrested after a shootout in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area late on Friday. Police said that they have also recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the man's possession. Police identified him as Abdul Yusuf Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Police had received information about Khan's movement in the ridge area between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh. Following the tip-off, police laid a trap to nab the Khan. "There was an exchange of fire after which he was arrested. He was a lone wolf who had planned an attack in the national capital. We have recovered a pistol and two IEDs from him. We will share more details during the day," Pramod Kuswaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said. National Security Guard (NSG) commandos have been deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has also reached the spot. They will analyse the contents of the IEDs recovered, police said. After the arrest, the man has been brought to Special Cell office in Lodhi Colony.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Related news from verified sources

Arrested ISIS operative was planning lone wolf attack in Delhi; NSGs diffusing seized IEDs

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an ISIS operative after a brief encounter in the national...
Zee News - Published


