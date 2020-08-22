‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police

Delhi police briefed on the operation where they caught suspected ISIS operative on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell Pramod Khushwaha said the suspected operative was planning to enter Delhi during August 15 but couldn’t do it due to heavy security.

The suspected operative has been identified as Abu Yusuf, who was caught with two IEDs from Delhi’s Ridge Road following a brief exchange of fire.

“Khan was to come to Delhi around August 15 to carry out terror strikes… Now, he felt the security could be lax so he could come here.

But he was nabbed,” Khushwaha said.

“After planting IEDs, his plan was to wait for fresh instructions and then the next plan was to carry out fidayeen attacks.

But he was not told about when and where the strike was to be carried out.

A terror strike has been averted due to this operation," Kushwah added.

“We had been conducting surveillance on him through sources.

We also found he was in touch with ISIS and directly in touch with its commanders.” Watch the full video for more details.