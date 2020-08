In this excerpt of Saturday morning's briefing from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, Cal Fire officials said they made some progress by getting a fire break in the southern part of the fire, but noted additional structures had been destroyed.



Related videos from verified sources Crews Focus Attack on Walbridge Fire Threatening Healdsburg



In Sonoma County, Cal Fire says the Walbridge Fire is the top priority in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire because it has the potential to roar right into the city of Healdsburg. Andrea Nakano reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:18 Published 7 hours ago Vacaville Community Coming Together To Help LNU Lightning Complex Fire Victims



Muertos Coffee and Rise and Redemption held a pop-up fundraiser to collect money and clothing for fire victims Friday morning. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:37 Published 10 hours ago South Bay Residents Question SCU Complex Fire Evacuation Orders



A number of people ordered to leave their homes in the area of the SCU Lightning Complex Fires say the evacuation was premature for a fire that posed no immediate threat to their homes. Devin Fehely.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:21 Published 13 hours ago