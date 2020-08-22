Dead At 27: REELZ Explores The Shocking Deaths Of Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse And Jim Morrison

The “27 Club” is one of the most mysterious and tragic coincidences in rock ‘n’ roll history.

Now a REELZ marathon-evening of Autopsy: The Last Hours of… profiles its notorious members such as Nirvana’s *Kurt Cobain*, The Doors’ *Jim Morrison* and R&B legend, Amy Winehouse.

Winehouse, 27, was found dead in her North London flat, surrounded by empty vodka bottles in July of 2011.

Officials cite alcohol poisoning as her cause of death.

Those closest to the late pop singer recount years of drug abuse and a suicide attempt.

[caption id="attachment_1002201049" align="alignnone" width="800"] REELZ[/caption] “Amy told her doctor that she didn’t want to die,” says Winehouse biographer *Mick O’Shea.* “She’s making plans.

She’s going on holiday to celebrate her birthday, she’s got a new boyfriend.

They’re talking about getting married.

The last thing on her mind is suicide,” O’Shea adds.

The idea of the "27 Club" first came about following the suicide of 27-year-old Kurt Cobain in 1994.

The REELZ docu-series examines his death and asks whether the tragedy might have been prevented.

The REELZ docu-series examines his death and asks whether the tragedy might have been prevented.

“I just thought this guy is a poster-boy for suicide,” says Cobain’s cousin, *Bev Cobain*.

“I went to his grandfather and said I was really, really worried about Kurt.

I said you’ve got to talk to him, he’s going to kill himself.” After Cobain’s death, rock fans quickly connected his age to *Jim Morrison* who also was 27 when he was found dead in his Paris apartment in 1971.

INSIDE LOOK!

"Anything could happen with Jim Morrison," says Morrison biographer *Stephen Davis.* "He might slap you, he might start screaming and run out on Sunset Strip and start jumping on cars.

He was this out of control, demonic personality."

He was this out of control, demonic personality.” “He delighted in the fact the people might be horrified that he might kill himself or injure himself,” said The Doors biographer, *Mick Wall.

"I think that Jim Morrison had that incredibly young and foolish idea that he would live forever." Did hard living lead all these rockers to tragically join the 27 Club?

There is much to be revealed during a full night of Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Saturday, August 22 beginning at 8 ET / PT on REELZ!

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide.

Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.